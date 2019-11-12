PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for a suspect who robbed an East Oak Lane 7-Eleven at gunpoint over the weekend. According to police, the robbery happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 9 at the store located along the 6700 block of North 5th Street.
Police say the suspect entered the store and pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded that he open the register. When the employee hesitated the suspect put the gun to the employee’s head.
The suspect then opened the register and took around $150 along with the employee’s phone before fleeing the store on foot.
Police are describing the suspect as a black man around 30 years of age, wearing a denim jacket, dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with light-colored jeans and black boots.
If you have any information, you are urged to contact police at 215-686-8477.
