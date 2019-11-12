Comments
MOORESTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — Walking around downtown Moorestown, it’s an area where there is a lot of shops and business, you can see people bundled up with an umbrella, scarf and gloves. Many broke out the winter attire after a warm start to Tuesday.
The climate quickly changed to cold and breezy. One woman even went the extra mile to make sure her dog was protected from the winter weather.
“He’s 14 years old, just trying to keep him warm,” Susan McCoy said.
“Does he have a sweater collection or is this the only one?” CBS3’s Cleve Bryan asked.
“He has a collection,” McCoy added.
She also mentioned that taking the extra steps to make sure both her and her dog are warm, makes their walk a little easier.
