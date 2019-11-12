PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The widow of slain Philadelphia police officer Daniel Faulkner says District Attorney Larry Krasner is unfit to hear an appeal by the convicted killer. Faulkner was killed on Locust Street near the intersection of 13th Street back in 1981.

It’s been 38 years and his widow says she’s still fighting in his honor.

“I’m here for one reason. I’m here for justice — justice for Danny and justice for many victims that are being wronged by DA Larry Krasner,” Maureen Faulkner said.

Faulkner is calling for Krasner to be removed from an appeals case involving Mumia Abu-Jamal, her husband’s convicted killer.

“This is it. We are at the end of our line with this case,” Faulkner said.

Faulkner and her attorneys filed a 40-page King’s Bench Petition to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. They say there are conflicts of interest that should prevent the DA from reviewing Abu-Jamal’s latest appeal.

“The district attorney should not be allowed to handle this case any further. He is conflicted,” attorney George Bochetto said.

Abu-Jamal was first convicted fo killing Faulkner back in 1982. Since then, he’s filed four appeals to have his conviction overturned.

A fifth appeal is currently being reviewed by the DA’s Office.

But Faulkner’s lawyers claim there are attorneys in the DA’s Office that worked previously to get Abu-Jamal freed even after he allegedly confessed.

In October, an appeal by Faulkner and her lawyers was thrown out by the state Supreme Court. Krasner said little about the current petition.

“I haven’t had a chance to look at it,” Krasner said.

If Faulkner is successful with her petition, Abu-Jamal’s appeal will be reviewed by Attorney General Josh Shapiro rather than by the DA.