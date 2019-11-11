



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tom Brady is still licking his wounds from the Super Bowl 52 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles as the New England Patriots come to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. It’s the first regular season matchup between the two teams since that fateful night when Nick Foles became a living legend.

In an interview with The Greg Hill Show on WEEI Monday, Brady was asked how long it took him to get over that Super Bowl loss.

“You assume I’m over it? Come on now,” Brady said. “That’s a lot of mental scar tissue from that year. That was a tough game.”

Brady torched the Birds for 505 yards and three touchdowns in the 41-33 loss.

“They deserved it that year, and now a couple of years later we get a chance to play the organization again. We’ve had a lot of changes, they’ve had a lot of changes. It’s totally different circumstances,” Brady said.

The Patriots are coming into this week’s game following their first loss against the Baltimore Ravens and are looking to take on the Eagles and their fans head-on.

“Now we’ve got to get ready for a great week of preparation and then get ready to go in the there and play our best game of the season on the road, in a really tough environment. It should be a great Sunday afternoon for football,” Brady added.

If it helps Birds fans at all, in 14 total regular season matchups, the Eagles lead the overall series 8-6.

You can catch all of the action on CBS3, as kick-off is set for 4:25 p.m.