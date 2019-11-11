RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A 17-year-old Archbishop Carroll High School student was killed while hiking in the Poconos. The student has been identified as Luke DePiano.
Luke, who played on the lacrosse team, was killed Sunday morning in a fall while hiking at Worlds End State Park in Forksville, Sullivan County.
School officials say students and faculty came together today and prayed for Luke and his family.
“No words can express the sorrow our community feels over the passing of our student Luke DePiano. The Carroll family came together this morning in prayer for Luke, his family and all those who knew him,” school president Francis Fox said. “We have supplemented our guidance staff with additional counselors, and we will continue to provide the necessary support for our students. Luke was a talented and loving young man, full of enthusiasm and promise. The entire Carroll Community mourns this deep loss and extends our support to the DePiano family.”
In an Instagram post, Archbishop Carroll says the school will hold a prayer service to celebrate Luke’s life Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.
The Archbishop Carroll community mourns the sudden passing of one of our own beloved seniors, Luke DePiano ‘20. We will come together tomorrow night from 6:45pm-8pm for a Prayer Service in the Carroll auditorium to celebrate Luke’s life with his family and friends. All are welcome to join us. Please pray for him, his family and friends, and the Carroll community… . . . Eternal rest, grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace, Amen.
Pennsylvania State police ruled Luke’s death as accidental.
Archbishop Carroll
Authorities continue to investigate how the teen fell.
CBS3’s Chantee Lans contributed to this report.
