PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Monday is Veterans Day — a day to honor and express gratitude to veterans for their service. Most veterans will tell you returning from war is a battle itself.
How to handle that and blend back into society is the fight most veterans do daily.
CBS3 photojournalist Brad Nau shows us one local veteran who is using his love of the gloves to help other vets put the conflict behind them.
Danny Davis and Sean Young host the free military boxing class every Sunday at 10 a.m. at the Fight Firm Gym, located at 461 North 9th St. in Philadelphia.
Sean can be reached at 267-918-9671 and his Instagram handle is @gunnerboxing.
Danny can be reached at 267-972-2590 and his Instagram handle is @wrapsandcuts.
Click here for more information on the free workouts for veterans.
Watch the full video above.
You must log in to post a comment.