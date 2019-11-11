Comments
JEFFERSONVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — A couple from Jeffersonville in Montgomery County is expecting their first child so the future dad decided to run through walls for their gender reveal party. Jeff Calhoun says when his wife Megan told him she wanted to have a gender reveal party, he “didn’t want it to be like any other gender reveal.”
He decided he wanted to run through a wall because he’s previously done demolition jobs with his brother-in-law’s company GO Properties.
Calhoun set up a wall with the help of his brother-in-law and took off running.
Once he went through the wall a pink cloud erupted, which revealed they are having a girl.
Congratulations Megan and Jeff!
