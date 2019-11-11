  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMAll Rise
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Media news


MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — Residents of a Delaware County apartment complex have been ordered to shelter in place due to a gas leak. Officials say the situation at the Turnbridge Apartments in Media has been contained.

Sunoco officials say while there is an odor, there is no risk to the public.

Credit: CBS3

Authorities say Sunoco reported the pipeline has been shutdown. They say the incident is not related to the Mariner East Pipeline.

Emergency response units will remain on site throughout the night to remediate the odor in the area.

There is no word on what caused the leak.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.

Comments