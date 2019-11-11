Comments
MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — Residents of a Delaware County apartment complex have been ordered to shelter in place due to a gas leak. Officials say the situation at the Turnbridge Apartments in Media has been contained.
Sunoco officials say while there is an odor, there is no risk to the public.
Authorities say Sunoco reported the pipeline has been shutdown. They say the incident is not related to the Mariner East Pipeline.
Emergency response units will remain on site throughout the night to remediate the odor in the area.
There is no word on what caused the leak.
