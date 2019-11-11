PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles’ Brandon Brooks is now the highest-paid guard in the league. The Birds signed the right guard to a reported four-year, $54.2 million contract extension through the 2024 season, with $30 million guaranteed.
The #Eagles signed star G Brandon Brooks to a 4-year, $54.2M extension, source said. That makes him the highest paid guard in the league. He gets $30M guaranteed.
Let's fly, @bbrooks_79!
Brooks has been a bright spot for the team this season with his elite-level skills on the offensive line.
His performance came as a surprise to many after the guard suffered a torn Achilles tendon in last January’s playoff loss against the New Orleans Saints.
#FlyEaglesFly #LetsFly wanted to take a minute and share my thoughts
“He means so much to our football team and our organization and I’m extremely proud to have him with us going forward,” general manager Howie Roseman told PhiladelphiaEagles.com.
Pro Football Focus graded Brooks as the best offensive lineman in the NFL entering Week 10.
