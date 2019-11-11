BREAKING:11-Year-Old Boy Dies After Shot In Chest, Brother Suspected Shooter, Philadelphia Police Say
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Police


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say an 11-year-old boy has died after being shot in the chest in West Philadelphia on Monday morning. The boy’s brother is the suspected shooter, Philadelphia police say.

The shooting happened around noon on the 5700 block of Haddington Lane.

(credit: CBS3)

Police say the young boy was taken to Lankenau Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A CBS3 photographer at the scene says the 19-year-old brother is in custody. Police say he initially fled the scene following the shooting.

Police are conducting a homicide investigation into the shooting.

The weapon has been recovered.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

Comments