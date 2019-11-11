



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say an 11-year-old boy has died after being shot in the chest in West Philadelphia on Monday morning. The boy’s brother is the suspected shooter, Philadelphia police say.

The shooting happened around noon on the 5700 block of Haddington Lane.

Police say the young boy was taken to Lankenau Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A CBS3 photographer at the scene says the 19-year-old brother is in custody. Police say he initially fled the scene following the shooting.

Police are conducting a homicide investigation into the shooting.

The weapon has been recovered.

