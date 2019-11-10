  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMNFL Football
    5:00 PMPaid Program
    5:30 PMPaid Program
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Burlington City, Local, Local TV, New Jersey news

BURLINGTON CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A 20-year-old man has died after authorities say he was gunned down outside of a home in Burlington City. The shooting happened at 10:45 a.m. on the 300 block of York Street in the city’s Historic Yorkshire neighborhood on Sunday.

The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office says the victim was taken to Virtua Willingboro Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police at 609-386-0262, ext. 211.

Comments