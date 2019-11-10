Comments
BURLINGTON CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A 20-year-old man has died after authorities say he was gunned down outside of a home in Burlington City. The shooting happened at 10:45 a.m. on the 300 block of York Street in the city’s Historic Yorkshire neighborhood on Sunday.
The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office says the victim was taken to Virtua Willingboro Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made.
An investigation remains ongoing.
Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police at 609-386-0262, ext. 211.
