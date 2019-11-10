Comments
DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Police believe drugs and alcohol played a role in a single-vehicle crash that left two dead in Dover Sunday morning. Police say a 22-year-old man was driving a 2005 Toyota Prius northbound on North DuPont Highway approaching Leipsic Road when it traveled off the east side of the roadway striking a utility pole.
The 22-year-old driver and a 28-year-old male passenger were pronounced dead on the scene.
The identities of the victims have not been released at this time.
Both the northbound and southbound lanes of North DuPont Highway were shutdown during the investigation.
Lanes have since reopened.
An investigation is ongoing.
