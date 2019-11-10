  • CBS 3On Air

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Police say a car lost control, went airborne and crashed into the second floor of a New Jersey business, killing two people. Toms River police say the red Porsche was traveling northbound at on Hooper Avenue near the intersection of Indian Hill Road at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control, struck a median and went airborne crashing into the second story of Exit Realty.

The driver of the vehicle and a passenger were killed in the accident. Officials believe the two people killed were the only occupants in the vehicle.

Tom’s River police press secretary gave an update from the scene.

The identities of the victims is not being released at this time.

Sgt. Vincent Padalino says the building, which is across from Hooper Avenue Elementary School, was unoccupied at the time.

More from the scene. Picture provided to TLS by WOBM.

He says the building houses four businesses, including Exit Realty.

Police and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating.

