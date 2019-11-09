  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 29-year-old man was hospitalized after police say he was shot three times. The shooting happened between 6:45 p.m. and 7:20 p.m. on the 3300 block of North 22nd Street in the Tioga section of North Philadelphia on Saturday.

Police say the victim suffered a gunshot wound to his upper right chest, another to his right bicep and one more to his right armpit.

He was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

