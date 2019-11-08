  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Upper Darby Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Upper Darby’s top cop says he is ready to turn in his badge. Police superintendent Michael Chitwood has been on the force for 14 years but his career as a law enforcement officer spans more than a half-century.

That includes 19 years for the Philadelphia police, nine of those as a homicide detective.

This past week Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro awarded Superintendent Chitwood with a lifetime service award.

Among countless experiences in his time on the force, Chitwood also had his extraordinary career in law enforcement documented in a book titled “Tough Cop.”

