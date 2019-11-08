Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 44-year-old man has died after police say he was shot five times in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened shortly after 6 p.m. on the 2700 block of North Garnet Street on Friday.
Police say the victim was shot once in the head, twice in the back, once in his armpit and once in his chest.
He was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:28 p.m.
No arrests have been made.
An investigation remains ongoing.
