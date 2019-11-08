



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Phillies All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto is racking up the accolades this offseason. Just a week after winning a Gold Glove Award, the 28-year-old won the National League’s Silver Slugger award.

The award goes to the best offensive player at each position and is determined by major league coaches and managers.

This was Realmuto’s second straight year winning the award.

These awards do not seem to surprise many, especially those who consider him the best all-around catcher in baseball.

Another honor for the best catcher in baseball. Congratulations to @JTRealmuto on winning the #SilverSlugger Award! pic.twitter.com/zJkRNFVM9G — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) November 7, 2019

In his first season with the Phillies, Realmuto set career-highs in slugging, home runs, runs batted in, doubles, runs and walks.

Another player with ties to our area also walked away with the award. For the seventh time in his career, Millville, New Jersey native, Mike Trout was named a Silver Slugger winner.

This comes even though Trout missed the last three weeks of the regular season due to foot surgery.

In 2019, Trout posted a career-best 45 home runs, drove in 104 runs while hitting .291.