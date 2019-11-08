  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was another busy Friday night for high school football in the Delaware Valley. Watch the video above for highlights from the following games around the region and check out below for the final scores.

Wilmington Friends beats Tower Hill 10-0
Salesianum beats St. Marks 54-7
Academy Park beats Penn Wood 8-6
Imhotep beats Bartram 40-6
West Deptford beats Sterling 49-0
Millville beats Clearview 32-24
Woodstown beats Pennsville 47-14
Coatesville beats CB West 41-24
Bishop Shanahan beats Upper Moreland 30-0
Downingtown West beats North Penn 40-31
Pope John Paul II beats Neumann-Goretti, 29-28

The next poll begins on Sunday, Nov. 10.

