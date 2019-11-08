LOWER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A 19-year-old man has been arrested after prosecutors say he sexually assaulted three girls in Lower Township. The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office announced the arrest of Albert McCarraher, of North Cape May, on Friday.
Prosecutors say a 14-year-old girl reported to authorities on Monday that McCarraher sexually assaulted her in the first week of November.
An investigation by the Lower Township Police Department found two other juvenile victims. Another 14-year-old stated that McCarraher sexually assaulted her in October and an 11-year-old girl said he sexually assaulted her also in the first week of November.
All three victims were acquaintances, prosecutors say.
McCarraher was arrested on Thursday and charged with four counts of sexual assault of a juvenile, among other charges.
An investigation remains ongoing and prosecutors are asking anyone with information regarding the assaults to contact police at 609-886-1619.
