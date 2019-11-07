Comments
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Testimony resumes Thursday morning in the trial of Sean Kratz. Kratz is accused in the murders of three men on his cousin, Cosmo DiNardo’s, Bucks County farm.
He is expected to testify in his own defense.
In yesterday’s opening arguments in Doylestown, the defense said Kratz has a low IQ and was manipulated by DiNardo to carry out the murders in Solebury Township in 2017.
Authorities say Kratz initally confessed and pleaded guilty but then withdrew the plea.
Prosecutors are calling for the death penalty.
