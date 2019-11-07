UPPER DUBLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Montgomery County are investigating after a 9-year-old boy reported an attempted luring in Upper Dublin. The incident happened on the 1300 block of Bell Lane in the Maple Glen Section on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the boy knew something was wrong when two people tried to get him into their SUV so the boy made a run for it. He was able to escape.

Now neighbors in Upper Dublin Township hope authorities are able to find those suspects.

“Very surprised. We never had anything like this,” resident Steve Richmond said.

People in the quiet community on Bell Lane in Upper Dublin are concerned to see an increase in police patrols after a possible child luring incident.

It happened in broad daylight around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

“It was pretty gutsy for anyone to try that,” a neighbor said.

“It’s awful and I have two kids I raised here and I have five grandkids and I’m concerned,” Richmond said.

The target was a fourth-grade student from Jarrettown Elementary School.

Police say the boy had just gotten off a school bus inside his development when two people riding inside a dark-colored Audi SUV with tinted windows approached him. Police believe they may have told him to get inside.

“He knew something was wrong, it didn’t seem right,” Upper Dublin Police Chief Francis Wheatley said. “He did the right thing by running and getting home and locking the door. He immediately spoke to family members, who immediately called the police.”

Now as police search for the suspects’ vehicle, Upper Dublin school leaders are reminding students never to talk to strangers.

“The student ran from that and we’re really proud of the student for making that decision,” Upper Dublin Township School District Chief Academic Officer David Hoffman said.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or may have surveillance video in the area is asked to contact Upper Dublin police at 215-646-2101.