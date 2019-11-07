  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Chester County are warning the community following reports of a group of juveniles on bikes who have been playing “chicken” with oncoming vehicles in Tredyffrin Township. Police say they have received several reports of the group riding their bikes into opposing traffic in the Chesterbrook development.

Tredyffrin Township police posted a screenshot to their social media from a video sent to them by a concerned citizen who was forced to stop in the roadway and taunted by the juveniles.

Officials stressed that this behavior is unacceptable, dangerous and illegal.

They are urging parents to speak with their children about the issue.

