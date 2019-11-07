CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Chester County are warning the community following reports of a group of juveniles on bikes who have been playing “chicken” with oncoming vehicles in Tredyffrin Township. Police say they have received several reports of the group riding their bikes into opposing traffic in the Chesterbrook development.
Tredyffrin Township police posted a screenshot to their social media from a video sent to them by a concerned citizen who was forced to stop in the roadway and taunted by the juveniles.
**ATTENTION PARENTS (especially in the Chesterbrook section of @TredyffrinTwp)**
Over the past few days we‘ve received several reports of groups of juveniles riding their bicycles into opposing traffic and playing “chicken” with oncoming vehicles; more > https://t.co/aegebT7z7q pic.twitter.com/sdNKmtpc18
— Tredyffrin Township Police (@The_TTPD) November 7, 2019
Officials stressed that this behavior is unacceptable, dangerous and illegal.
They are urging parents to speak with their children about the issue.
