DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) — Some residents want to silence the siren at a Delaware County firehouse because they say it’s just too loud. The debate has been smoldering on social media for a few days as a petition began circulating over the weekend to silence the siren at Garretford Fire Company.

Another layer was added to the debate when the fire department posted on its sign out front, “Don’t sign the petition, we need our fire siren.” Garretford officials have launched a counter petition.

The controversy has pitted some neighbors against each other.

The decades-old siren sounds off when there’s an emergency. It also warns drivers to stop so fire trucks can exit the firehouse.

Those who want it muted point to technology and cellphones to signal there’s an emergency.

People on both sides are hot about this issue.

“It’s really inconvenient and noisy and it’s kind of disturbing the peace,” Kemi said.

“Why can’t people just grow up?” Ellen Frimmel said. “It’s just pathetic. There’s always something to complain about.”

While this has ignited a debate on social media, the fire department’s leadership has ignored repeated requests for comment about its petition.