READING, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Authorities say three people were wounded by gunfire that erupted during a vigil for the victim of a previous shooting in Berks County. Police in Reading say shots were fired shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials said the three victims had wounds not considered life-threatening.

Police and neighbors said a small group of people have come back to a small memorial at the site since a loved one was killed in a shooting there two years ago Tuesday.

A witness told the Reading Eagle that a car pulled up and someone inside started shooting, and the car then sped away.

No arrests were immediately announced. Anyone with information was asked to contact investigators.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

