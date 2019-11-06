READING, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Authorities say three people were wounded by gunfire that erupted during a vigil for the victim of a previous shooting in Berks County. Police in Reading say shots were fired shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Officials said the three victims had wounds not considered life-threatening.
Police and neighbors said a small group of people have come back to a small memorial at the site since a loved one was killed in a shooting there two years ago Tuesday.
A witness told the Reading Eagle that a car pulled up and someone inside started shooting, and the car then sped away.
No arrests were immediately announced. Anyone with information was asked to contact investigators.
