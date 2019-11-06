Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting that injured two men and a teenager in the city’s Hunting Park neighborhood. The shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. on the 3900 block of North Franklin Street on Wednesday.
Police say a 16-year-old boy suffered one gunshot wound to his right arm and was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in stable condition.
A 27-year-old man was shot in his right arm while a 32-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg, according to police.
The two adult victims were taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable but critical condition.
No arrests have been made.
An investigation is ongoing.
