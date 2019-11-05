Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a man who stole multiple laptops and tablets from a North Philadelphia school last month. Police say the burglary took place at KIPP Philadelphia Preparatory Academy, located on the 2500 block of North 16th Street, on Oct. 23 around 11:15 p.m.
According to police, the unknown man stole the laptops and tablets over the course of several hours.
He then fled in an unknown direction.
The suspect is described as a black male, around 50 years old, with a thin build, beard and mustache and a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a green Eagles hat, black-hooded sweatshirt, blue pants and dark-colored pants.
If you have any information about this incident, call police at 215-686-3093/3094.
