Election Day:New Jersey, Pennsylvania Races To Watch And Polling Locations
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Philadelphia Police


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a man who stole multiple laptops and tablets from a North Philadelphia school last month. Police say the burglary took place at KIPP Philadelphia Preparatory Academy, located on the 2500 block of North 16th Street, on Oct. 23 around 11:15 p.m.

(credit: Philadelphia Police)

According to police, the unknown man stole the laptops and tablets over the course of several hours.

He then fled in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a black male, around 50 years old, with a thin build, beard and mustache and a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a green Eagles hat, black-hooded sweatshirt, blue pants and dark-colored pants.

If you have any information about this incident, call police at 215-686-3093/3094.

