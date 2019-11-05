PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Flyers were not the better team Tuesday night, but the score says otherwise. The Flyers used strong goaltending and timely goals to beat the Carolina Hurricanes, 4-1, at the Wells Fargo Center.

Sean Couturier had a goal and an assist while Travis Konecny, Joel Farabee and Claude Giroux also scored.

The Flyers are back in action Thursday night when they host the Montreal Canadiens.

Here are five observations from the Flyers’ win.

1. Building blocks

The big takeaway is Carter Hart, who’s notably been fighting it in the early going of his sophomore season. Hart followed up a solid but not great performance Friday night in New Jersey with another good showing.

Hart stopped 34 shots, including 14 in the first period. The raw numbers are strong, though there were times when Hart was still battling his technique. He couldn’t corral some rebounds in the opening period and overcommitted a few times, but what matters most, he made the saves.

That’s a positive sign for a young goaltender still adjusting to the NHL level. Even when he’s not at his best, he was able to do enough. As the game went on, he looked stronger and stronger.

The Flyers were woefully outplayed in the first two periods, but Hart provided the goaltending they needed. He was even better in the third period.

Hart can build on his last two outings.

2. The Kid Is All Right

There was much to like about Farabee’s second career goal, but how it all started is why the Flyers are so high on the 19-year-old winger. First, here’s how it finished.

Farabee drove hard to the net and was initially stopped by Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek but the puck found its way to Farabee’s stick. He easily netted it in to give the Flyers a 3-1 lead.

But the goal all started with a play that won’t create a buzz on Twitter.

Earlier on the shift, Farabee broke up a potential dangerous scoring chance by the Hurricanes by deflecting a pass into the corner. The poke prevented the ‘Canes from what would have been a difficult stop for Hart.

Farabee is known as a goal scorer and a finisher, but he’s also a smart 200-foot player. It’s a reason why he finds himself in the NHL at 19. That’s two goals in three games now. The floodgates could be opening.

3. Second to none

While the Flyers’ first power-play unit remains a work in progress, the Couturier-led unit solidified itself once again as the team’s bigger threat with another goal.

In the first period, Couturier redirected a Matt Niskanen point shot past Mrazek to give the Flyers a 1-0 lead. There were a couple of things to note about the goal.

It was a smart decision by Niskanen, who put the puck in a place where Couturier could deflect it. It doubles down on the importance of simply getting the puck on net, especially on the power play.

Secondly, it was the Flyers’ second PP unit’s seventh goal of the season — one more than the top unit.

The trio of Couturier, Konecny and Oskar Lindblom has been the team’s best line regardless of the situation, and they’ve carried their even-strength play over to the man advantage.

Ivan Provorov has been bumped up to the first unit, while Shayne Gostisbehere has been dropped to the second. Regardless of who the quarterback is, the development of a productive second unit is a welcomed addition.

If the Flyers’ first unit, led by Giroux and Jakub Voracek, can figure things out, the orange and black’s power play will certainly be a lethal weapon at their disposal.

Overall, the PP was a big problem last season. It’s off to a good start with Michel Therrien at the helm.

4. Shining star

Konecny’s six-year, $33 million contract extension is looking like a bigger bargain with each passing game. Konecny’s seventh marker of the season was the game-winner and it was his easiest of the season.

Konecny found a rebound fall onto his stick with nothing but net to shoot at while lingering around the crease. The initial shot came from Niskanen, who picked up primary assists on two Flyers’ goals.

The goal gave Konecny points in 11 of the Flyers’ 14 games and he currently leads the team with 15 points.

Another thing to note about Konecny is that his six power-play points are two shy of his career-high. If he can continue to find success on the man advantage, Konecny could be in store for a big breakout season.

He’s a two-time 24-goal scorer with a career-high of 49 points. That’s all come without much PP success. Watch out if the power-play success continues.

5. Braun breaking down?

Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher brought in Niskanen and Justin Braun to help stabilize a young defensive group. Niskanen has held up his end of the deal, but Braun hasn’t.

Braun had some positive moments in the first period — he broke up a play in the neutral zone that prevented a potential rush for Carolina — but once again was part of a defensive breakdown.

On Carolina’s first goal, Braun and Gostisbehere found themselves stuck on the same wall, leaving Lucas Wallmark alone in front of Hart.

Wallmark wasn’t completely unmarked as Kevin Hayes covered, but he couldn’t prevent the goal.

Passing 👏 is 👏 on 👏 point 👏 pic.twitter.com/tN0zRH5kko — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) November 6, 2019

Leading up to the goal, Carolina had been dominating the puck possession game. It was only a matter of time before the storm broke the levees and that breakdown happened.

That’s been a common theme for Braun, whose lack of speed has been noticeable. Wallmark’s goal was the 18th 5-on-5 goal that Braun’s been on the ice for already in 14 games. That’s not good.

Braun came to the Flyers via trade as a reliable defenseman who has a long history of playing tough, meaningful minutes for a long time with the San Jose Sharks. At 32, age may be catching up with Braun.

The Flyers need more out of Braun — Gostisbehere too. Both have battled their own share of struggles. Alain Vigneault has yet to find the right combinations, but it’s hard to break up Niskanen and Provorov.

Philippe Myers and Travis Sanheim have also played well together, so the Flyers may be stuck with hoping the Braun-Gostisbehere duo can figure things out. Braun needs to lead the way.

Bonus Observation

Tuesday was the Flyers’ first win against Carolina since Gritty’s inception.

The ‘Canes swept the Flyers last season.