WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A Chester County woman accused of faking cancer to scam thousands of dollars in donations is wanted on an active warrant in Wilmington, Delaware for allegedly impersonating a law enforcement officer and identity theft. Jessica Smith is currently behind bars after the Chester County District Attorney’s Office says she lied about having cancer.
Wilmington police say there are charges pending against Smith for identity theft and criminal impersonation of a law enforcement officer.
Smith, 32, was arrested Wednesday after allegedly lying about having a rare form of colon cancer.
According to the criminal complaint, she claimed she was being treated at Penn Medicine and scammed people out more than $10,000 through a GoFundMe account and Facebook fundraiser.
The criminal complaint also shows that Penn Medicine could not find any record of any diagnosis or treatment of any form of cancer.
Smith’s husband also told police she doesn’t have cancer and that she is covered under his employer’s health insurance policy.
Smith is facing a number of felony theft charges.
