Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Class is back in session with Professor Pat and he’s in a good mood Monday morning. The Eagles defense was fired up in the Birds’ 22-17 win over the Bears which is why they are getting an “A.”
There was a solid effort from the defense, the Bears managed just nine total yards in the first half and only 164 overall.
“However, it got a little dicey late as the offense started to slow. But the defense gets my full support, an excellent showing, overall an ‘A,'” Professor Pat said.
Watch the video above to see who got a “A” for their performance in yesterday’s win.
You must log in to post a comment.