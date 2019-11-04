Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Voters in New Jersey and Pennsylvania head to the polls Tuesday for Election Day. Here are some of the races we’re watching.
In Philadelphia, Mayor Jim Kenney faces re-election and seats on the City Council are up for grabs.
The balance of power is up for grabs in Delaware County.
Democrats are trying to take control of the county council for the first time in history.
In New Jersey, all 80 Assembly seats are on the ballot.
The polls open in Pennsylvania at 7 a.m. and you can until until 8 p.m.
In New Jersey, voters have between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. to cast their ballots.
Delaware does not have a general election tomorrow.
Click here for Pennsylvania polling locations. Click here for polling locations in New Jersey.
You must log in to post a comment.