By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Gun Violence, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An off-duty Philadelphia police officer fired his weapon at two robbery suspects in the city’s East Oak Lane neighborhood, police say. The incident happened on the 1000 block of West Chelton Avenue just before 3 a.m. Saturday.

Police confirm the officer fired his weapon and an the suspects fled the scene.

Officers chased the two suspects north on 8th Street near West Chelton Avenue before apprehending both of them.

No further details are available at this time.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com with updates to this developing story. 

