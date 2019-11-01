PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Eagles go for their second win in a row this Sunday afternoon down at the Linc when they take on the Chicago Bears. It will basically be a picture-perfect day for tailgating and football down in South Philly.

When the lots open up and everyone gets the grills going for tailgating Sunday morning, expect temperatures to be in the middle 40s, so while not too cold, it will also not be a mild start to the day either. I think many folks will be opting for the hot rather than iced coffee.

Once game time comes for the 1 p.m. kickoff, we should have climbed to around 50 degrees in the city, under what should be full sunshine.

It definitely is looking like great football weather for the start of November. By the time the end of the game comes and we are celebrating (hopefully) a Birds’ victory over the Bears, temperatures should be sitting in the lower 50s again with plenty of sunshine.

Overall, I don’t think we could ask for a better day for the first football game of November! E-A-G-L-E-S… EAGLES! Go Birds!