By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:King of Prussia Mall, Local, Local TV, Talkers

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — Just in time for the upcoming holiday shopping season, big parking changes are coming to the King of Prussia Mall. A new parking feature now allows shoppers to reserve a parking spot.

Shoppers can use the express parking by downloading the My Park app.

If you are just picking up or have returns, the first 30 minutes will be free. After that, it will cost $3 an hour to park.

The reserved spaces are near the Louis Vuitton, Cartier and Gucci stores.

