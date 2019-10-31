LUMBERVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Halloween is the perfect time for ghost stories and eerie tales. In this week’s Taste With Tori, we visit the Black Bass Hotel, which embraces its haunting history while serving up delicious food.

Since the 1740s, the Black Bass Hotel has been known as a fine place to rest your head and fill your belly.

As a guest, allow the canal views to greet you as you settle in to savor seasonal cuisine bursting with flavor as bright as the changing leaves. There’s just an allure about it all.

The Black Bass has plenty of stories to keep you coming back, and some are about ghosts.

When the canal was first being built in the early 1800s, builders began dying unexpectedly in the area.