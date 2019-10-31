PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A second mistrial has been declared in the case of a man accused of shooting a Philadelphia police officer. Eric Torres is accused of shooting Philadelphia Police Officer Ed Davies inside a Feltonville bodega in August 2013.
The judge says jurors were having side conversations among themselves ahead of jury deliberations, causing a mistrial.
Last month, a judge declared a mistrial after the prosecution introduced a gun as evidence that turned out to be the wrong one. Torres was convicted in connection with the shooting in the first trial but a superior court threw the case out because of evidence used in the trial that was taken from Torres’ home.
Davies was set to testify but that never happened.
The officer was in a coma for weeks following the shooting.
This was Torres’ third trial. The fourth trial has been scheduled for March 2020.
Davies declined to speak about the latest mistrial.
