By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Philadelphia Weather


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Most of eastern Pennsylvania is in an enhanced risk for severe weather for Halloween night as an intense line of storms are expected to impact the area. The storms are expected to move through the Delaware Valley between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m.

The storms could produce widespread damaging winds as high as 50 mph.

(credit: CBS3)

Residents should expect downed trees and power outages.

A brief tornado is also possible.

(credit: CBS3)

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for much of central Pennsylvania until midnight.

Stay with CBS3 and CBSPhilly.com for the latest forecast.

Comments