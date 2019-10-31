PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Most of eastern Pennsylvania is in an enhanced risk for severe weather for Halloween night as an intense line of storms are expected to impact the area. The storms are expected to move through the Delaware Valley between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m.
⚠️Weather to rapidly deteriorate this Halloween night. An intense line of storms to impact area; 11p to 2a. Before, with & following line, WIDESPREAD damaging winds to 50 mph will occur. Locally higher. Expect downed trees, power outages. Brief tornado is poss. Tell your friends!
— Lauren Casey (@LaurenCBS3) October 31, 2019
The storms could produce widespread damaging winds as high as 50 mph.
Residents should expect downed trees and power outages.
A brief tornado is also possible.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for much of central Pennsylvania until midnight.
⚠️ Most of eastern PA in an Enhanced Risk (Category 3 of 5) for severe weather late this evening/tonight. Stay weather aware! @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/yKSE04DFzc
— Lauren Casey (@LaurenCBS3) October 31, 2019
Stay with CBS3 and CBSPhilly.com for the latest forecast.
You must log in to post a comment.