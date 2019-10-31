WEATHER ALERT:Severe thunderstorm watch issued for much of region until 1 a.m.
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a historic election reform bill into law. Under the new law, registered voters can vote by mail up to 50 days before any election.

The bill also allows citizens to register to vote as late as 15 days before an election, and submit mail-in or absentee ballots right up until 8 p.m. on the day of an election.
The changes take effect for next April’s primary election.

