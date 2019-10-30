



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New Phillies manager Joe Girardi received an early education on the Philly sports experience Wednesday when a basketball game in South Philadelphia turned into a wrestling match. Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns were ejected in the third quarter after a brawl broke out on the court.

With Philadelphia holding a 20-point lead with 6 minutes and 42 seconds left in the third quarter, Embiid and Towns collided when the Sixers’ big man came down for a double team on Towns, who was guarding Ben Simmons.

KAT and Embiid GOING AT IT. Wow. pic.twitter.com/bXjAGiB5ul — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 31, 2019

Towns appeared to throw a punch after the collision, which led to the two big men tangling up and throwing each other onto the floor.

Once everything was sorted out, both Embiid and Towns were ejected. As Embiid left the court, he played up to the crowd, sending the fans into a frenzy.

During the brawl, Simmons could be seen putting Towns in a chokehold.

Did Ben Simmons really put KAT in a chokehold? pic.twitter.com/kS5JvT63CY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 31, 2019

Mike Scott’s reaction on the bench created waves on social media.

LOL MIKE SCOTT'S FACE WATCHING THE FIGHT REPLAY pic.twitter.com/XqNFKaMecB — Drew Corrigan (@Dcorrigan50) October 31, 2019

The extracurriculars you would typically see in a ring or at a hockey game — where hockey’s still permitted — generated buzz in the stadium and on the internet.

Lmao at Joel Embiid’s reaction to getting ejected pic.twitter.com/vWTxAO5Ziq — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) October 31, 2019

Two thoughts: 1. Embiid knows how to play to the crowd better than anyone I've ever seen. This was hilarious. 2. Pretty sure this isn't gonna help his case with the league when discipline is handed out. https://t.co/UEOGSRnNkp — Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) October 31, 2019

Embiid broke his spirit and Ben Simmons put him in the submission hold lmao who says these two don't work together?? — Niko (@NikoReg_) October 31, 2019

DONT EVER QUESTION BEN SIMMONS AND JOEL EMBIID'S FRIENDSHIP AGAIN. BEN PUT THAT MAN IN A CHOKEHOLD FOR JOJO — Drew Corrigan (@Dcorrigan50) October 31, 2019

. @UnderArmour if you’re not making an Embiid boxing robe right now what are you even doing — shamus (@shamus_clancy) October 31, 2019

Embiid trying to steal KAT’s sharingan pic.twitter.com/PwlCt9t3vu — Autonomous (@Autonom81231982) October 31, 2019

…you get ragdolled and choked out. https://t.co/OLZDC5Xu6B — Tim Riday (@TimRiday) October 31, 2019

Meanwhile, Al Horford smartly watched from a short distance.

Lmao can we take a moment and talk about Al Horford here? Al: “Nah…” (probably)pic.twitter.com/Vv0hvJQhek — Marshall Harris (@mharrisonair) October 31, 2019

The Sixers’ hashtag this season is #PhilaUnite. They certainly were united Wednesday night.