By Tom Dougherty
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New Phillies manager Joe Girardi received an early education on the Philly sports experience Wednesday when a basketball game in South Philadelphia turned into a wrestling match. Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns were ejected in the third quarter after a brawl broke out on the court.

With Philadelphia holding a 20-point lead with 6 minutes and 42 seconds left in the third quarter, Embiid and Towns collided when the Sixers’ big man came down for a double team on Towns, who was guarding Ben Simmons.

Towns appeared to throw a punch after the collision, which led to the two big men tangling up and throwing each other onto the floor.

(Credit: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Once everything was sorted out, both Embiid and Towns were ejected. As Embiid left the court, he played up to the crowd, sending the fans into a frenzy.

During the brawl, Simmons could be seen putting Towns in a chokehold.

Mike Scott’s reaction on the bench created waves on social media.

The extracurriculars you would typically see in a ring or at a hockey game — where hockey’s still permitted — generated buzz in the stadium and on the internet.

Meanwhile, Al Horford smartly watched from a short distance.

The Sixers’ hashtag this season is #PhilaUnite. They certainly were united Wednesday night.

