PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a 4-year-old girl was critically injured after she fell from a second-floor window and landed on chairs below. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on the 1700 block of Folsom Street in the Francisville section of the city.
Police say the young girl suffered multiple facial injuries.
She was transported to Jefferson University Hospital and will be transported to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
She is currently in critical condition.
It is not known yet how the girl fell out of the window.
Police are investigating the incident.
