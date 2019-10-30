



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Neighbors have identified a woman who was among four family members killed inside a home in West Philadelphia. Janet Woodson, 51, along with her husband and 17-year-old and 6-year-old sons, were shot to death inside their home on the 5000 block of Walton Avenue.

Police say the suspect, a 29-year-old family member, pulled the trigger and is in custody.

Police say she and her family were all shot sometime in the last 24 hours.

Neighbors shared her photo while expressing the shocking news of her death.

“She texts me every morning. She didn’t text me this morning and I was wondering why,” Bernadine Mills said.

Police suspect a 29-year-old family member of shooting his four family members with a shotgun, sources say, was purchased on Tuesday.

Those police sources say the shooter was lying in wait and shot the victims individually on the first and second floors of the home.

“We feel quite confident at this point that the shooter is in custody,” Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Joseph Sullivan said.

Sources say homicide detectives are actively obtaining a confession from the suspect. They add he suffers from mental illnesses.

Neighbors say they witnessed warning signs.

“I kept saying all summer that something was wrong with him. He went away to school and when he came back he just wasn’t the same. He went to school in Virginia and when he came back he was just out of it, but he would always speak. He would nod his head and say, ‘Hey, ladies,’ and he would just keep going,” Regina Jones said.

Officials with the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office are also on the scene.

The suspect’s name and the identities of the three other victims have not been released.

Police say the incident is domestic related.