PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Eagles tight end Zach Ertz delivered much-needed sports equipment to the Chester Panthers on Tuesday night. Lack of funding, resources, and equipment forces the youth organization to turn away close to 40 children each year from programs.
The donation is valued at more than $30,000.
“I was very fortunate, where I grew up I had a ton of access to a lot of really good equipment, and I also realize a lot of people aren’t able to have that opportunity. So, to be able to be a bridge for this community and to be out here with the kids is very special to me,” Ertz said.
Ertz says he will be donating more equipment to other leagues around the region.
