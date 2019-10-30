BREAKING:Police Searching For Female Suspect Who Assaulted Elderly Woman On SEPTA Bus In Northeast Philadelphia
SPRINGFIELD, N.J. (CBS/AP) — A small amount of depleted uranium caused a scare and led to a hazardous material response at a synagogue in Springfield, Union County. The marble-sized substance was discovered at Temple Sha’arey Shalom on Tuesday.

The Union County prosecutor says it was tested and was emitting a low-level pulse of radiation that was below the threshold that would be considered an imminent health hazard.

The material, which officials say was inadvertently left in a meeting room by an educator who used it as a teaching aid, was safely disposed of by the state Environmental Protection Department.

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission says depleted uranium is a byproduct of the process through which naturally occurring uranium is enriched in order to produce fuel.

