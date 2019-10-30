FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa. (CBS) — A master class on life lessons in Buck County. One of the founders of Run-DMC visited middle schoolers, who soaked up all of his rhyming words of wisdom, on Wednesday.

From the sound of the beat to the first lyric, there is no mistaking the classic hip hop song or the man behind the music.

Darryl DMC McDaniels is most famously known for being a member of Run-DMC, a group that has influenced pop culture and hip hop since the 1980s.

But on Wednesday, McDaniels’ mission goes far beyond rocking with the group of eighth-grade students at Neil A. Armstrong Middle School in Fairless Hills.

“If you think somebody is going through something, don’t just stand there and not do nothing. Go up to that person, ask them how they feel,” McDaniels said.

McDaniels recently learned that he was adopted. He spoke candidly about his own struggles with depression, suicidal thoughts and anxiety.

He’s also been very open about being adopted and chronicling his journey to find his birth mother.

“Kids need to understand that it’s OK to communicate what they’re feeling,” he said. “Rock and roll and hip hop is just communication. It’s people from the same walks of life, people from different walks of life, telling stories about who they are and what they’re going through.”

“His message really got to me because I went through the same thing. I struggled with depression when I was younger and everything through the stuff I used to go through. It lets me know that there are other people there to help,” student Jada Lynn said.

McDaniels is hoping to leave the kids with an inspiring message, one that resonates even more loudly than his music.

“It makes me feel good because he’s helped me out in life,” student Jayleen Chaves said.

“That’s what I’m here to be — not the celebrity, not the superstar. I am an example of what happens when you take advantage of every educational, creative opportunity,” McDaniels said.

McDaniels was asked to speak at the White House by former President Barack Obama. He’s also started his own publishing company — Darryl Makes Comics.

But the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member has truly become an inspirational speaker motivating people from all around the country.