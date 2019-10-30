By CBS3 Staff
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) – Police have three people in custody after a home invasion in Bethlehem. It happened just before 11 p.m. Tuesday on the 800 block of Main Street.

Police say a group of armed men broke into the home.

One person broke their leg when they jumped from a second-story window to escape.

