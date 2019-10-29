Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say one man was killed and another was injured while they were sitting in a vehicle in Philadelphia’s Mayfair neighborhood. The shooting happened on the 7000 block of Algard Street just before 8:40 p.m.
Police say a man of unknown age was killed after he was shot 10 times throughout his body. He was transported to Jefferson-Frankford Hospital and was pronounced dead at 8:57 p.m.
A 24-year-old man was shot once in the lower back. He was transported to Jefferson-Frankford Hospital and is currently in stable condition.
Both men were sitting in a vehicle when the shooting happened.
No arrests have been made.
An investigation continues.
