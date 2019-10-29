



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Turn off your Twitter notifications and go back to living your life — the NFL trade deadline has come and gone. Howie Roseman and the Eagles stood pat, opting not to sell the future to upgrade the Birds before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline.

Roseman did his work Monday, acquiring defensive end Genard Avery from the Browns. But that was it. No moves Tuesday.

And that was the right move.

The 4-4 Birds appear to be getting healthier, especially in the secondary.

Jalen Mills and Ronald Darby have both returned from lengthy absences and looked solid against the Bills. Slot corner Avonte Maddox is inching closer to a return from a concussion and Cre’Von LeBlanc — who was dynamite for the Birds in the playoffs last season — is eligible to be activated from injured reserve this week.

Sure, the Birds could absolutely use an upgrade over the starting duo of Mills and Darby, but the right price just wasn’t there.

Roseman reportedly balked at the Broncos’ asking price for Broncos superstar cornerback Chris Harris Jr., who is in the final year of his deal. The same goes for Detroit’s Darius Slay.

The Eagles have called the Denver Broncos about Chris Harris Jr. per sources. At this time, I was told their asking price is too high. Still more time on the clock…. #Eagles — Dianna (@diannaESPN) October 29, 2019

The fact of the matter is the Eagles are not the Super Bowl contenders many thought they would be. Would one rental player like Harris or Slay make this team a serious playoff contender? No.

And that’s because the Eagles have several other glaring needs — the obvious one being someone, anyone — that can catch the ball and spread the field.

The Birds were linked to Jets’ speedster Robby Anderson, a Temple product, but the reported second-round pick asking price was too high.

According to @mortreport, the best offer the Jets have gotten for Robby Anderson was a fourth-round pick. I heard they were asking for a second, but sources thought they'd eventually settle for a third. A fourth was never going to do it. Looks like Anderson is staying put. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) October 29, 2019

So the Eagles are sticking with Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor, Mack Hollins, who hasn’t had a catch in over a month, and second-round pick J.J. Arcega Whiteside, who can’t even get on the field.

DeSean Jackson, who hasn’t played since Week 1, better come back soon.

With all that being said, the Eagles are just a half-game behind the Cowboys in the NFC East right now and still face Dallas one more time.

With the Birds getting healthy and the multitude of needs, maybe standing pat was the right move.