



BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A young woman was found shot dead outside a Bristol Township residential neighborhood overnight. Police rushed to Mitchell and Bloomsdale Road around 11 p.m. Sunday for a report of gunfire.

Residents say they heard about eight or nine gunshots.

Crime scene investigators remained at the scene Monday morning trying to piece together what happened.

Family members identified the victim as 22-year-old Cashe Conover. They say she was out with friends watching the Eagles game and was in the area visiting her grandfather and some friends before the shooting unfolded.

Eyewitness News spoke to the victim’s mother who says police were kind enough to let her stay near her daughter’s body.

“She’s 22 years old, I shouldn’t be having to bury my 22-year-old daughter. She should be burying me,” the victim’s mother said. “I just want Cashe to be remembered as the fun-loving person she is. She had her issues like every other kid but at the end of the day she was the life of the party.”

Those who know the victim say they have no idea who would want to target her.

“She was a great person, lovely young lady. I didn’t have a problem with her, like we were cool. She kept her stuff up like that, very intelligent,” neighbor Charmagne Howard said.

The shooting remains under investigation.