



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A group of local students are ditching their school books for a few hours a week and trading them in for elaborate costumes for an important cause. Their mission is creating special moments of magic, touching the lives of young patients across the Delaware Valley.

A college apartment is converted to a makeup room full of sparkly eyeshadow, heavy blush, and a dash of butterflies. An assembly line with all of your makeup.

The Temple University co-eds are transforming into fairy-tale princesses, equipped with wigs, ball gowns, and even glass slippers for a very special reason.

“To see their face light up in such a difficult, unusual time, I just wanted to bring that here,” Stephanie Fallon said.

It’s a routine they go through several times a month, making trips to children’s hospitals across the Delaware Valley.

The students are the face of Temple University’s “A Moment of Magic” chapter. They create magical moments of smiles for sick children and kids with health and mobility challenges.

Fallon is the president and is also known as Cinderella.

“There are so many great hospitals in the Philly area alone, I knew I had to bring that here. It was a no-brainer,” Fallon said.

The parade of princesses help the children feel comfortable at the hospital.

“This is definitely going to be the highlight of her day,” Kaila Bixler said.

Some patients come from across the county.

Others like Emerson, travel even further. He’s at Shriner’s Children’s Hospital from London for treatment that’s painful and taxing.

“We have a long journey and a whole heap of multiple appointments, MRI scans and what these guys do to help us through, is just amazing,” Lee Grant, Emerson’s parent, said.

The happiness and laughter these characters bring to the children bring moments the volunteers cherish as well.

“It’s been the best decision I’ve made, not only in my college career but in my life,” Fallon said.

These students go through 40 hours of training in order to prepare them to deal with sick children.

The chapter at Temple has about 40 members and is growing.

It is one of more than 20 chapters around the United States.

For more information on Temple’s “A Moment Of Magic” chapter, click here.