  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are seeking the public’s help identifying three juveniles caught on video vandalizing a mansion in Fairmount Park. The vandalism happened at the Ormiston Mansion, located on the 2000 block of Reservoir Drive, on Oct. 10, just after 6 p.m.

Police say the juveniles broke two windows and the cameras off the building which caused damage to the gutters.

The suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Credit: CBS3

One suspect is described as an African American juvenile with a light complexion, wearing a white T-shirt, black jeans and red sneakers. The second suspect is described as an African American juvenile with a dark complexion, wearing a red shirt, black jeans and sneakers.

The third suspect is described as an African American juvenile with a dark complexion, wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt with writing on the front and dark-colored pants.

If you have any information on these suspects, contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-3093.

Comments