PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are seeking the public’s help identifying three juveniles caught on video vandalizing a mansion in Fairmount Park. The vandalism happened at the Ormiston Mansion, located on the 2000 block of Reservoir Drive, on Oct. 10, just after 6 p.m.
Police say the juveniles broke two windows and the cameras off the building which caused damage to the gutters.
The suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.
One suspect is described as an African American juvenile with a light complexion, wearing a white T-shirt, black jeans and red sneakers. The second suspect is described as an African American juvenile with a dark complexion, wearing a red shirt, black jeans and sneakers.
The third suspect is described as an African American juvenile with a dark complexion, wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt with writing on the front and dark-colored pants.
If you have any information on these suspects, contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-3093.
You must log in to post a comment.