PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — Get ready to celebrate all things chocolate — as if you need an excuse. Monday is National Chocolate Day.
You can mark the day by simply enjoying chocolate chip cookies or chocolate candy.
You could also enjoy a chocolate dessert at home or a restaurant, or host a chocolate tasting party, in which people bring a homemade chocolate dessert to share.
Post photos of your favorite chocolate treats to the social media using the hashtag “National Chocolate Day.”
