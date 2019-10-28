  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — Get ready to celebrate all things chocolate — as if you need an excuse. Monday is National Chocolate Day.

You can mark the day by simply enjoying chocolate chip cookies or chocolate candy.

You could also enjoy a chocolate dessert at home or a restaurant, or host a chocolate tasting party, in which people bring a homemade chocolate dessert to share.

Post photos of your favorite chocolate treats to the social media using the hashtag “National Chocolate Day.”

